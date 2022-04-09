Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Calix reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities upgraded Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Calix by 140.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALX stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,370. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. Calix has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

