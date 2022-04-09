Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $81.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

