Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of NeoPhotonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 151,468 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 45.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 144,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NPTN opened at $15.16 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $805.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.87.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About NeoPhotonics (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.