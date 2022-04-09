Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 69,974 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69,974 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

NYSE:EVRI opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

About Everi (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.