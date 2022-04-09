Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,832 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $215,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.4% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

