Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 160,000 Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

NASDAQ ENERU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accretion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business involved in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

