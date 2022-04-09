Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $10.01 Million Investment in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HAIAU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,010,000.

Shares of HAIAU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.