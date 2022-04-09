Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Aflac by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Aflac by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after purchasing an additional 369,258 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Aflac by 592.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 350,534 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Aflac by 164.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 349,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL opened at $65.52 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

