Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter.

ROLL opened at $178.10 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

