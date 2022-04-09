Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EL opened at $266.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.42 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

