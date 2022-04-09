Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,401,484 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,541,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,528,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,231,000 after buying an additional 1,747,065 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

