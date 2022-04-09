Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,661 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average of $125.56. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

