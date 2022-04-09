Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,358 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

