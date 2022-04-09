Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 213,387 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 229.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,387 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

TGLS opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

