Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Pentair worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 109.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Pentair by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,763,000 after buying an additional 622,569 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Pentair by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after buying an additional 602,162 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,689,000 after buying an additional 534,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 2,731.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after buying an additional 485,370 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

NYSE PNR opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

