Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 52,356 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,356 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in BRP Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 124.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $333,302.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $248,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828 over the last 90 days. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.