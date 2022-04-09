Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 96.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $158.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

