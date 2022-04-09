Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Shares Down 0.2%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.48. Approximately 233,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 161,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

