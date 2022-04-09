Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) versus Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Critical Contrast

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cabaletta Bio and Candel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 830.00%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 196.52%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Candel Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$46.29 million ($1.80) -1.11 Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 1,079.19 -$36.12 million N/A N/A

Candel Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -42.16% -39.97% Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

