Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $194.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.15 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

