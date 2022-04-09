Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.51) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($24.68) to GBX 1,836 ($24.08) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.54) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,290.63.

BURBY opened at $20.86 on Thursday. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

