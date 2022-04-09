Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Cut to “Neutral” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.42.

BLDR stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $190,577,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $168,874,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $99,386,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,456 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

