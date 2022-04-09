Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the highest is $5.08 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $20.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,849. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

