Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Shares Up 0.7%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 53.12 and last traded at 52.75. 194,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 284,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at 52.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 49.20.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.