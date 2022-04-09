Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Shares Gap Down to $57.73

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.73, but opened at $56.57. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 6 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
