Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Shares Gap Down to $57.73

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.73, but opened at $56.57. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 6 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

