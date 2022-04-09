Brokers Set Expectations for bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for bluebird bio in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.68). Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $4.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $337.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.01) EPS.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,125 shares of company stock worth $66,853. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,374 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,800 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at $15,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 513.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 581,642 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 588,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 414,254 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

