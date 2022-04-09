Brokerages Set Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Target Price at $75.18

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,977. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

