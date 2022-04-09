Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Target Price at C$24.46

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

TPZ stock traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 685,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,700. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 99.59.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.99%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 472.73%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

