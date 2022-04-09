Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) PT at C$26.17

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOA. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.94 per share, with a total value of C$435,858.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$435,858.09. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.01 per share, with a total value of C$190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,126,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,431,551.57.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$18.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$564.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$13.23 and a 1 year high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.3774383 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.