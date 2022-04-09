Brokerages Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Target Price at $63.71

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $44.72. 607,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,656. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 over the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.