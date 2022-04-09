Brokerages Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT at $3.04

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.04.
GOCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
GoHealth stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 1,449,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $343.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.92. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $11,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,904,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in GoHealth by 1,731.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,197,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and IFP and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.