Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Target Price at C$11.36

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSZ. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TSE FSZ traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.47. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$9.61 and a 1-year high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$241.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,273,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,873,129.71.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

