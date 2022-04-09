Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Price Target at $40.40

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

NYSE EVH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 425,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.39 and a beta of 2.10.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,524,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Evolent Health by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Evolent Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 135,030 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.