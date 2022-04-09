Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) PT at GBX 734.43

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 734.43 ($9.63).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.59) to GBX 980 ($12.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.13) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Drax Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.51) to GBX 930 ($12.20) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.11), for a total value of £164,084.22 ($215,192.42).

LON:DRX opened at GBX 811.50 ($10.64) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 691.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 602.07. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 388.80 ($5.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 845.89 ($11.09). The stock has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

Drax Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.