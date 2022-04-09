Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT at $65.63

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 1,817,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,442. Confluent has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $5,208,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $575,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 615,900 shares of company stock worth $23,092,705 and sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

