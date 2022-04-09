Brokerages Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Target Price at $74.33

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($90.11) to €87.00 ($95.60) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($76.92) to €73.00 ($80.22) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($65.93) to €62.00 ($68.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($73.63) to €68.00 ($74.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($85.71) to €76.00 ($83.52) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

CODYY stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

