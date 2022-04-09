Brokerages Set Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Target Price at GBX 4,090.71

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,089.29 ($53.63).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($58.62) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,655 ($47.93) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Friday.

LON CKN traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,495 ($45.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,428.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,663.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.42. Clarkson has a 52 week low of GBX 2,789.50 ($36.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,225 ($55.41).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 57 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

