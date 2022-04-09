Brokerages Set Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Target Price at GBX 120.33

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 120.33 ($1.58).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 108 ($1.42) to GBX 114 ($1.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 94.10 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.45. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.62).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

