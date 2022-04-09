Brokerages Set Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Target Price at GBX 82

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 82 ($1.08).

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 68.65 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.45. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

