Brokerages Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Target Price at $58.50

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several brokerages have commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,689. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

