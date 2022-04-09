Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.03. Zumiez reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ZUMZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 216,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,282. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.