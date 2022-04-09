Brokerages Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.81 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) will report $4.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.76 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $20.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $21.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $25.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,601 shares of company stock worth $57,526,286. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.69. 6,617,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,626. The company has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $63.46 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

