Brokerages Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.18. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FOUR. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE FOUR opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after buying an additional 431,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,852,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

