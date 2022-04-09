Brokerages Expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Analysts expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVEI shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their target price on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $57,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NVEI traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

