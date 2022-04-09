Brokerages Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) will report $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. LGI Homes reported earnings of $3.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $17.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $18.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $19.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LGIH shares. BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in LGI Homes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LGI Homes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after acquiring an additional 52,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LGI Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after buying an additional 177,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.28. 340,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,752. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.19. LGI Homes has a one year low of $88.13 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

