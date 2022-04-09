Brokerages Expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will post $8.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the lowest is $8.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $54.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IronNet.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

In other IronNet news, Director Michael J. Rogers acquired 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $93,270.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,453,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,542.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IronNet stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 920,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,517. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. IronNet has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

