Brokerages Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CNO opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 106,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $2,669,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

