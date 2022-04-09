Brokerages Expect Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Braze has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $98.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.96.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

