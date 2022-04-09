Brokerages Expect Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braze.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.
Shares of Braze stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Braze has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $98.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.96.
In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Braze (Get Rating)
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braze (BRZE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braze (BRZE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.