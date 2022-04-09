Brokerages Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after buying an additional 53,796,122 shares in the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,006,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $8.00. 36,834,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,041,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

