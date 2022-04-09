Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 72,204 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIGL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $528.01 million, a PE ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

